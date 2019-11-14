Nov. 13, 2019
Norman Jensen, 90, of Spicer died Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, at his home in Spicer. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer. Interment will be at Spicer City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Norman Carl Jensen was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Litchfield, Minnesota, son of Christ and Vera (Hawes) Jensen. He grew up south of Grove City, was baptized and confirmed at Arndahl Lutheran Church and graduated from Grove City High School.
On June 17, 1950, he married Adair Rubel at Atwater Methodist Church. They made their home in Atwater, and two children, Larry and Leslie, were born to their marriage. Norm worked as a mechanic at Strong Motor Company in Atwater. In 1963, he opened Norm’s Auto Service in Spicer, and in 1965, the family moved to Spicer. Norm ended his career as a diesel mechanic for Duininck, Inc., retiring in 1998.
Norm served on the fire departments in Atwater and Spicer and served as fire chief in both communities. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed bird watching and looking at gardens. In his younger years, he played church league softball in both Atwater and New London. He also built a race car with a friend, which they raced at Atwater Speedway. In retirement, Norm enjoyed golfing and wintering in Arizona.
He is survived by two children, Larry (Ann) Jensen of Litchfield and Leslie ( Mark) Radabaugh of Willmar; four grandchildren, Jamie (Shannon), Denise (Chad), Christopher and Benjamin; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, James, William and Henry; brother Rolland Jensen of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Norma Jensen of Alexandria; special friend Mavis Olson of Park Rapids; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Adair in 2003; and brother Vernon Jensen.
Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer.