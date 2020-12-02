Nov. 29, 2020
Olivia Rose Bowman passed away Nov. 29. A private family service will be at Ostmark Lutheran Church.
Our sweet baby girl Olivia Rose Bowman was born at 7:03 a.m. Nov. 29. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 17.5 inches. She gained her angel wings at 8:50 a.m. We feel so blessed to have had that one hour and 50 minutes with her, to show her nothing but love in this world.
She is survived by her parents, Amber and Kurt Bowman; brother, Chase Bowman; grandparents, Larry and Theresa Bowman, and Chuck and Barb Froehling.
