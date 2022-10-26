Oct. 19, 2022
Ordell G. Klucas, 89, of Stewart passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service was Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mahlon Bekedam. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Jennifer Klucas; "On Eagle's Wings" and "One Day At A Time." Congregational hymn was "The Lord's Prayer." Honorary urn bearers were her grandchildren, Christopher Klucas, Drew Lange, Tate Lange. Urn bearer was Stephanie Shimer.
Ordell G. Klucas was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Gibbon. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Mabel (Gehrke) Miller. Ordell was baptized as an infant on Feb. 12, 1933, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 14, 1944, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1951.
On Oct. 20, 1951, Ordell was united in marriage to Quentin Klucas at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Kathy, Kevin and Shelly. Ordell and Quentin resided in rural Buffalo Lake, on Quentin's family farm until they moved to Stewart in 1953. They shared 60 years of marriage until Quentin passed away in 2012.
Ordell was employed as a post master in Stewart. She retired from the United States Post Office on May 2, 2001, after serving 26 years, eleven of them as a post master. Ordell also helped her husband with the family business, Stewart TV Sales and Service until Quentin retired. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart where she taught Sunday school and confirmation and participated in bible study and ladies aide. Ordell was also a member of the Hutchinson Flower Club.
Ordell enjoyed flowers, playing cards, bingo, and sewing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Ordell passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, at the age of 89 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Ordell is survived by her son, Kevin (Janelle) Klucas of Stewart; daughter Shelly Lange of Stewart; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Klucas, Stephanie (Carl) Shimer, Drew (Elizabeth) Lange, Tate (girlfriend Hannah) Lange; great-grandchildren, Chase and Haylee Butler, Gavin and Colton Klucas, Savannah and Ryker Shimer, Marchal Lange; sister Beverly Phifer of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
Ordell is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Mabel Miller; husband Quentin Klucas; daughter Kathy Kirsch; brother Roger Miller; grandson Brett Lange; great-grandson Noah Klucas; nephew Mike Miller; brothers-in-law, Noel Phifer, Warren DeMuth; sister-in-law Connie DeMuth.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com