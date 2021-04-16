April 15, 2021
Orin Stene, 76, of Kandiyohi, died Thursday, April 15, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar following a battle with dementia. His visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Kandiyohi. Memorials are preferred to Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar.
Orin Robert Stene was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Minneapolis, the son of Johnnie and Caroline (McDougle) Stene. He spent his childhood in St. Cloud, Brainerd, Willmar and Glenwood and graduated from Glenwood High School. On May 31, 1969, he married Janice DuHoux and they made their home in Kandiyohi. Orin worked as a car salesman for over 40 years, mainly in Willmar and Litchfield.
Orin was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. He enjoyed watching stock car races and spending time at the lake, fishing and teaching his kids how to water-ski. He was active with the Chauffers Car Club in Willmar. Orin’s life was cars and trucks and more cars and trucks. He was always on the move looking for the next sale. His customers were always his #1 priority. He loved being around people and talking and talking. While living at Prairie Senior Cottages, Orin seemed to be back working selling cars at Ferguson’s in Litchfield. He was very happy.
Orin is survived by his wife Janice of Kandiyohi; two sons, Chad Stene, and Ryan Stene, both of Eagan; his sister Janet Weston of Henderson; sister-in-law Beverly Iverson of St. Cloud; brother-in-law Ronnie (and Brenda) DuHoux of Kandiyohi; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Betty and Jimmie DuHoux; and brothers-in-law, Dr. Jerry Iverson, and Lee Weston.
Orin’s family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Senior Cottages. All of you embraced Orin with love and care the minute he walked into the house and all through his stay with you. Thank you all so very much.