Sept. 10, 2023
Orion E. Lokensgard, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Sept. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Greg Tobison. Organist was Brenda Hartkopf. Congregational hymns were, “Lift High The Cross”, “Onward, Christian Soldiers”, “Blessed Assurance” and “The Battle Hymn Of The Republic”. Honorary urn bearers were, Andrew Deering, Molly Deering, Jenna Lokensgard, Jared Lokensgard, Justin Sitz, Sarah Huerta, Thomas Lokensgard, Angie Johnson, Zach Synstelien. Urn bearers were, Michael Johnson, Benjamin Deering, Amanda Lokensgard, Nicole Nephew. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Orion Edlow Lokensgard was born on Nov. 9, 1927, in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County. He was the son of Ole and Orpha (Nelson) Lokensgard. Orion was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Scandian Grove Lutheran Church in St. Peter. He received his education in St. Peter, and was a graduate of the St. Peter High School Class of 1946. Orion furthered his education at Mankato Business College in Mankato.
Orion entered active military service in the United States Navy while he was a senior in high school on April 6, 1946. He was honorably released from active duty on Feb. 7, 1948. On Nov. 9, 1950, Orion was re-entered to active duty. He proudly served his country during World War II. During his deployments, Orion went to China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. He received an Honorable Discharge on March 7, 1952, and achieved the rank of Fireman.
On Aug. 26, 1950, Orion was united in marriage to Mildred “Milly” Kiecker at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township. This marriage was blessed with four children, Michelle, Bradley, Brian and Lisa. Orion and Milly resided in Fairfax before making their home in Hutchinson in 1958. They shared 63 years of marriage until Milly passed away on Jan. 14, 2014.
Orion began working for Beise Implement in Hutchinson, and continued there until it closed. In 1965, Orion and Ben Piehl opened L&P Supply. After Ben left, Orion continued to run the business until his sons, Brad and Brian joined him in 1978. He retired in the early 1990’s. Orion was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 96.
Orion and Milly enjoyed traveling and went on many adventures together. In 1990, they spent a little over two weeks traveling through Europe. Orion and Milly also spent many months in Mexico over 20 years, with the majority of that time being spent in Mazatlán. They would frequently meet up with friends from their local church as well as becoming close with some of the locals there. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Orion passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center, at the age of 95 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Orion is survived by his children, Michelle Deering and her husband, Gary of Bloomington, Bradley Lokensgard and his wife, Donna of Silver Lake, Brian Lokensgard and his wife, Patty of Hutchinson, Lisa Synstelien of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura) Deering, Andrew Deering, Molly Deering, Jenna Lokensgard, Jared Lokensgard, Nicole (Shane) Nephew, Justin Sitz, Amanda Lokensgard, Sarah (Phil) Huerta, Thomas (Angela) Lokensgard, Micheal (Davina) Johnson, Angie Johnson (Special Friend, Tim Leung), Zach Synstelien; great grandchildren, Cora Sitz, Judah Sitz, Nash Nephew, Knox Nephew, Sophia Huerta, Samuel Huerta, Owen Deering, Connor Deering, Brooklyn Leung, Mikaela Johnson, Makenna Johnson, Anders Johnson; sister, Carol Anderson of Hayfield; many other relatives and friends.
Orion is preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Orpha Lokensgard; wife, Milly Lokensgard; brother, Merlyn Lokensgard.
