Aug. 4, 2019
Orlando Hillmann, 90, of Buffalo Lake died Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with the Rev. Jackie Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and continue Thursday one hour before the funeral, all at the church.
Orlando Glen Hillmann was born Jan. 21, 1929, on the family farm in Wellington Township, rural Fairfax, to Arthur and Alvina (Freyholtz) Hillmann. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school. Orlando was baptized as an infant and later confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township.
On Sept. 8, 1952 he was united in marriage to Marjorie Woods at Methodist Church in Lafayette. This marriage was blessed with eight children. Orlando and Marjorie resided and farmed south of Buffalo Lake in Grafton Township, Sibley County. They shared 58 years of marriage until her death in 2011.
Orlando was a lifelong farmer and besides raising crops, had dairy cows, beef cattle and hogs throughout the years. While he retired in 2013, Orlando still continued taking an interest in how the crops were coming along. Orlando was a man of strong personal faith and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, where he served on its council. In his free time, he had enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and their couple’s supper club gatherings. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and time spent with his grandchildren. In 2014, he moved to a home in Hutchinson, and since 2016 he has resided at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Orlando’s family will always remember his wonderful smile and most enjoyable laugh.
Blessed be his memory
Orlando is survived by his four children, Sue (Bob) Erickson of Olivia, Garry (Barb) Hillmann of Buffalo Lake, Sharon (Jeff) Armstrong of Hutchinson and Lynn (Scott) Jensen of Owatonna; son-in-law Shawn Schoettmer of Hutchinson; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Kori) Erickson, Krista (Josh) Nelson, Scott (Laila) Hillmann, Dustin Hillmann (special friend Jackie Potvin), Melissa (Andy) Erlandson, Mitchell (Brittany) Opatz, Kaiya (Jared) Frickle, Emma Thompson, Josh Schoettmer and Lucas Schoettmer; nine stepgrandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Mavis McPheeters of Hutchinson; and sister-in-law Jean Hillmann of Fairfax.
Orlando was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marjorie; children, Glenn Hillmann, Randall Hillmann, Bradley Hillmann and Laura Schoettmer; grandson Jordan Hillmann; brothers, Ardine Hillmann and Eugene Hillmann; and sisters, Delpha Mellies and Geneva Franzeen.
Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.