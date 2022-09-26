Sept. 21, 2022
Orlin Howard Knick, 80, of Glencoe, formerly of Brownton, passed away Sept. 21 at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. R. Allen Reed. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were, "Amazing Grace" "How Great Thou Art" and "What A Friend We Have In Jesus". Urn bearer was Wayne Rennecke. Flag bearer was Dean Duesterhoeft. Military Honors by Edward Ewald American Legion Post 143.
He was born Sept. 14, 1942, in Penn Township, the son of Bernhard "Ben" and Elsie (Bussler) Knick. Orlin was baptized as an infant on Oct. 4, 1942, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 13, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He received his education in Brownton, and was a graduate of Brownton High School Class of 1960.
Orlin enlisted in the United States Army National Guard on March 12, 1963, in Hutchinson as a construction specialist. He received an honorable discharge on March 11, 1969, in Hutchinson, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4.
Orlin was a lifelong crop and dairy farmer until his retirement in 1996. When he retired, he continued to do farm work for Wayne Rennecke and Danny Wendlandt until his health declined and he was no longer able to do so. Orlin was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He was also a member of Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
Orlin enjoyed going to auction barns with friends and going to Jackpot Junction Casino. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Orlin is survived by his sister, Joyce (Phillip) Brunner of Waconia; nephews and nieces, Dean (Jane) Duesterhoeft of Hutchinson, Diane (Mike Phillips) Duesterhoeft of San Antonio, Texas, Doug (Jenny) Hock of Denver, Colorado, Faye (Jim) Koepke of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Julie (Bill) Bunch of White Bear Lake Township, Beth (John) Wacholz of Lakeville; many other relatives and friends.
Orlin was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Elsie Knick; sisters, Delores (Gerhard) Duesterhoeft, Ordella Knick, Mildred (Delwin) Hock, Vera Picha; brother-in-law, Gary Duesterhoeft.
