Oct. 30, 2021
Orren Rathke, 84, of Hutchinson, formerly Winthrop passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Military Honors by the Winthrop Honor Guard. The Rev. Bruno Santiago officiating. Organist is Lori Radtke. Song leaders are St. Francis de Sales Choir. Congregational hymns are "Here I Am, Lord", "On Eagle's Wings", "How Great Thou Art", "The Strife Is O'er", "May The Angels Lead You" and "Let There Be Peace On Earth". Honorary casket bearers are grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Casket bearers are nieces and nephews.
Orren Allen Rathke was born Nov. 2, 1936, in New Ulm. He was the son of Aaron and Minnie (Woller) Rathke. Orren was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith. He received his education in Winthrop and was a graduate of the Winthrop High School Class of 1954. He furthered his education for small engine repair and welding.
On Nov. 23, 1954, Orren entered military service and served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was Honorably Discharged April 2, 1961.
On April 17, 1958, Orren was united in marriage to Joanne Schnichels at St. John's Catholic Church in Hector. After their marriage, the couple farmed in rural Winthrop, retiring in 1975. They were blessed with four children, David, Douglas, Dennis and Christine. Orren and Joanne shared 60 years of marriage when Joanne passed away Jan. 24, 2019.
Orren was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop, and the Midstate Riders Motorcycle Club.
Orren enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and was a mechanic for motorcycles, snowmobiles and autos. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Orren passed away Saturday, Oct. 30 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park at the age of 84 years. Blessed be his memory.
Orren is survived by his children, David Rathke and his wife Lena of Eden Prairie, Douglas Rathke and his wife Connie of Hutchinson, Dennis Rathke and his wife Janet of Waconia, and Christine Mead and her husband Gary of Waterville; grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Kata, Taylor, Eric, Mariahna, Kia, Clara, Alexander and William; great-grandchildren, Kiara, Dominic, Preston, Lucas, and Lillian; brother-in-law James Burmeister of Stewart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Orren was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Minnie Rathke; wife Joanne Rathke; sister Joanne Burmeister; brother Armin Rathke.
Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.