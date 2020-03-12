March 11, 2020
Orval William Schauer, 89, of Green Isle died Wednesday, March 11, at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Orval was born on the family farm Dec. 5, 1930, to William and Frieda (Jahnke) Schauer in New Auburn Township in the house that his father built. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
He married his first wife, Elsie ZumHofe, who died in 1963. He married his second wife, May Johnson, who died in a tragic car crash in 1967 after only being married a few years. On Oct. 28, 1972, he then married Rosemary Bird at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Arlington.
He worked at Bongards Creamery for many years. Orval loved to be outdoors where he enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and working in his gardens. He also liked woodworking, listening to polka music and watching western movies.
Orval experienced a lot of pain and heartache during his 89 years. This taught him to enjoy and appreciate the simple things in life and to not take it for granted. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a strong, gentle man and didn’t like to complain. He will be missed by his family.
Orval is survived by his children, Nancy (Maynard) Albers of Green Isle, John (Brenda) Schauer of Plato, Roseann Schauer of Currie, Rachel Schealler of Gaylord, Robert Schauer of Hutchinson, and Rebecca and Renae Schauer of Green Isle; grandchildren, Tony (Amanda) Schauer, Heather Schauer, Doug (Tracy) Albers, Sara (Wade) Evers, Wendy (Bill) Wark, and James and Jessica Schealler; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Verna Alsleben of Hutchinson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three wives, four brothers and two sisters.