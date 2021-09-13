Sept. 6, 2021
Orvilla Elizabeth Lydia Gebhardt, 89, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. A graveside service for Orvilla’s family and close friends is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lester Prairie. Due to limited seating, please bring a chair if needed. Memorials preferred to Aveyron Homes, 222 Fifth Ave. N.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350; or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 77 Second Ave. S., Lester Prairie, MN 55354. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Joshua Arndt
Orvilla Elizabeth Lydia (Hedtke) Gebhardt was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Camden Township, Carver County. She was the daughter of Fred and Aletta (Schurmann) Hedtke. Orvilla was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 14, 1946, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in New Germany. Orvilla received her education at the parochial school in New Germany and graduated with the Central High School Class of 1950 in Norwood Young America. After her graduation, she resided in Hutchinson, where she made several lifelong friendships while working as a waitress at the Hutch Cafe.
On Oct. 30, 1956, Orvilla was united in marriage to Emmert John Gebhardt at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in New Germany. Orvilla and Emmert made their home on Emmert’s family farm near Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Jane, Alan and LeAnn. They shared over 35 years of marriage together until Emmert passed away Oct. 20, 1992.
Orvilla was a loving housewife and assisted Emmert on the family farm. Orvilla was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. She enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers, gardening and traveling. She enjoyed reading and learning about religion, politics and historical events. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, as well as loved listening to her favorite radio programs. She loved to be social, and she treasured her time spent with family, friends and others she met in the community.
Blessed be her memory.
Orvilla is survived by her daughters, Jane Gebhardt, of Hutchinson, and LeAnn (David) Kurth, of Burnsville; granddaughter Coryn Kurth, of Burnsville; brother, Alvin (Shirley) Hedtke, of New Germany; sister Myra (Gerald) Nagel, of Belle Plaine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Orvilla was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Aletta Hedtke; husband Emmert Gebhardt; son Alan Gebhardt; brother Donald Hedtke and his wife, Evangeline; sister Joann Hedtke; sisters-in-law and brothers- in-law, Cleora Rolf, Albin and Mildred Stenzel, Gordon and Audrey Stenzel, Marcella and Ortwin Ostlie, Cordella and Alvin Schultz, and Loren Gebhardt.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Online obituaries and guest book available at mcbridechapel.com.