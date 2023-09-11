Sept. 3, 2023
Orville E. Dahlk Jr., 79, of Cosmos, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, at his home. Gathering of family and friends was Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with private family burial in the Cosmos Community Cemetery in Cosmos. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Litchfield Ecumen Hospice. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Joseph Ostlund. Special music was, “Come to Jesus” by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family, “Blessed Assurance” by Alan Jackson and “Seven Spanish Angels” by Ray Charles and Willie Nelson. Honorary urn bearers were, Brittany Dahlk, Logan Dahlk, Brianna Larson, Jocelyn Larson, and Bradley Larson. Urn bearers were, Lori Fank, Shelli Moes, and Chad Wehking. Military Honors by Beach-Thompson American Legion Post 126.
Orville Eugene Dahlk Jr. was born on March 17, 1944, in Melville Township, Renville County. He was the son of Orville B. and Cecelia (Jungers) Dahlk. Orville was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hector. He received his education in Cosmos, and was a graduate of the Cosmos High School Class of 1962. Orville furthered his education at Wadena Technical College, receiving his electrician’s diploma.
He entered the active military service in the United States Navy on Jan. 31, 1963 and served his country during the Vietnam War. He traveled the seas on the USS Mars. He achieved the rate of Electrician’s Mate Second Class and received an Honorable Discharge on Jan. 19, 1967, at U.S. Naval Station Treasure Island, San Francisco, California.
Orville was the proud owner of Wire Nut Electric from 1978 to 1981. From 1981 to 1990 he was employed by Quade Electric in Hutchinson. He continued his electrical passion for 16 years with the Electrician’s Union 292, until retiring in 2006. Orville was a member of the American Legion Post 126 in Cosmos.
He always enjoyed having the TV channel ready to go when sports were on for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx. Regardless, if it was cheering in excitement or shaking his head in disbelief, he always knew after the game, he had his trustworthy western shows to return back too. Being outdoors was another activity he truly loved; from fishing on the nearest lake, deer hunting on the family farm, or happily giving someone his fresh tomatoes and cucumbers from his garden. The happiness to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events or a phone call to a family member/ friend will always be cherished by everyone. Connecting with friends at the local “watering holes” will have enough stories to last a lifetime, just ask anybody about the “Legendary O.D.” they’ll tell you. Remember, goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean, I’ll miss you, until we meet again. “Bye-Bye!”
“When The Road Looks Rough Ahead, Remember ‘The Man Upstairs’ And The Word Hope. Hang Onto Both And ‘Tough It Out.” -John Wayne
Orville passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family, at the age of 79 years.
Forever Loved. Forever Missed. Blessed be his Memory.
Orville is survived by his special friend: Twyla Oachs of Cosmos; son: David Dahlk and his wife, Michele of Bird Island; daughter: Nicole Larson and her husband, Brad of Litchfield; grandchildren: Brittany Dahlk of Nashville, Tennessee, Logan Dahlk of Maple Grove, Brianna Larson and fiancé Hunter Petersen of St. Joseph, Jocelyn Larson (Beau Brinkman) of Litchfield, and Bradley Larson of Litchfield; sister: Diane Wehking and her husband, Eugene of Cosmos; nieces and nephews: Lori and Steve Fank of Darwin, Chad and Lisa Wehking of Cosmos, Shelli and Shawn Moes of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
Orville is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Cecelia Dahlk.
The family of Orville Dahlk would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kindness in this time of sorrow. Please take the love, joy and happiness you received from him and spread it to those who touch your life. No individual thank you cards will be sent.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.