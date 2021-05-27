May 25, 2021
Orville Fred Winter, 81, of Litchfield, died Tuesday, May 25. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield, 703 S. Sibley Ave. Visitation is 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 25, at the church and one hour before the service on Saturday.
Orville was born Feb. 1, 1940, to Fred and Christina (Streich) Winter and grew up on a farm near Glencoe. He was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He graduated with the Glencoe High School Class of 1958.
Orville was united in marriage with Germayne Stuewe March 7, 1959. Together they had two children, Shelly and Brian. They were divorced in 2003.
Working in insurance sales for much of his career, Orville owned and operated Winter Insurance Agency in Hector. The agency also had offices in Buffalo Lake and Redwood Falls. He sold the business and retired in 2013 after a 2012 diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia and a subsequent stem cell transplant. He was grateful to the medical professionals at University of Minnesota Health Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic for their expert, compassionate care, and for the extra nine years of life.
Orville enjoyed boating at the lake, spending winters in Arizona and golfing with friends. He shot a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Oakdale Country Club in 2008, where he was a member for decades.
He is survived by his daughter Shelly Warnke and her husband Jon, of Savage; son Brian and his wife Katey, of Gilbert, Arizona; special partner and companion Marlys Anderson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Laine Rust and husband John, of Roseville, Megan Reagan and husband Jack, of Minneapolis, Courtney Winter of Phoenix, Arizona, Logan Winter of Gilbert, Arizona, and Tatum Winter of Gilbert, Arizona; brother-in-law Kenneth Boerner; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Christina; brother Melvin; sisters, Muriel Albers and Laverna Boerner; sister-in-law Lila Winter; and brother-in-law Anthony Albers.
Memorials can be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield, or to the University of Minnesota Health Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic.
You may sign the online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.