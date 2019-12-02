Nov. 22, 2019
Orville P. Reinke, 89, of Litchfield died Friday, Nov. 22, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A funeral service was Monday, Dec. 2, at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 1, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service at church Monday. Military honors were provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard. Interment will be at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield at a later date.
Orville Paul Adolph Reinke, son of Albert and Marie (Lingren) Reinke was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, near Hutchinson. He received his education at District 82 McLeod County and District 82 Meeker County schools. He attended leadership school in Korea as a member of the U. S. Army. He achieved the rank of corporal and served from Aug. 13, 1948 to June 3, 1952. He also attended clerical, cook and baker school at Fort Knox in Kentucky.
He was united in marriage to Jeannette Weibel at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 14, 1950. They had five children and then divorced. He married Evelyn Watkins at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield Feb. 3, 1962. This marriage was blessed with four daughters. They shared more than 52 years of marriage before Evelyn passed away Sept. 18, 2014.
Orville worked for the Meeker County Highway Department and Pure Milk Products in Winsted. He then worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for more than 31 years. He retired June 5, 1990. Orville was a member of First Presbyterian in Litchfield. He loved this church, its members and pastor. He especially enjoyed when potlucks were held and was excited when deviled eggs were a part of it. He had a charismatic personality and loved telling jokes. He was often a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He enjoyed drinking coffee, gardening, fishing, spending time with family and friends and watching the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Gophers, and Timberwolves.
He is survived by his four children from his first marriage, Dwight (Mavis) Reinke, Cheryl (Kevin) Schiller, Tim (Cindy) Reinke and Cindy Pappas; four daughters from his second marriage, Brenda (Chris) Tholkes of Fridley, Laurie (Roger) Wersal of Hutchinson, Coleen “Cookie” (Howard) Pelkey of Belgrade and Tricia (Trent) McBride of Litchfield; 14 grandchildren from his first marriage; four grandchildren from his second marriage, Danny Reinke, Kristopher Torkelson, Ryan Wersal and Trevor Wersal; several great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth (Dorothy) Reinke; brothers-in-law, Ray (Lorri) Watkins and Alvin Watkins, sister-in-law Dorothy Lindeman, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Evelyn; son Steven; siblings, Esther Slanga, Oscar “Smokey” Reinke, Lee Reinke and Marion Linden; three half-brothers, Oliver, Nels and Victor Nordling; and brothers-in-law Donald, Harold, Maynard and Marvin Watkins.
