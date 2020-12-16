Dec. 9, 2020
Otto T. Levno, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Interment was at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “Shepherd Me, O God," “When We Eat This Bread,” “Great Amen,” “Lamb of God,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” “Song Of Farewell” and “Peace In The Valley.” Casket bearers were Neil Lindgren, Chad Lindgren, Tony Lindgren and Ron Lindgren.
Otto Thomas Frank Levno was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Waverly. He was the son of Conrad and Emily (Stralka) Levno. Otto was baptized as an infant Feb. 13, 1938, at Church of St. Mary in Waverly and received his first communion May 21, 1950, at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg. He was later confirmed in his faith as a youth Oct. 5, 1952, at Holy Rosary Church in Minneapolis. Otto received his GED in the military. He furthered his education at Minnesota Metropolitan State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Otto entered active military service in the United States Marine Corps March 8, 1955, in San Diego, California, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a part of military intelligence such as morse code, analyst, linguist and crypto. Otto received an honorable discharge July 24, 1969, at San Diego, California, and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Otto enlisted in the United States Army Reserves Aug. 10, 1982, in St. Paul and served his country during the Gulf War. He was part of military intelligence, serving as the operating chief. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 4, 1990, in St. Paul and achieved the rank of master sergeant.
On Oct. 5, 1974, Otto was united in marriage to Adelaide Luverne Schaible by the Rev. Joseph Felker and the Rev. Howard Timmerman at St. Casimir Catholic Church in St. Paul. Otto and Adelaide resided in Maplewood, Lake Elmo, Fort Worth, Texas, Detroit Lakes, and settled in Hutchinson in 2003. Otto and Adelaide shared 46 years of marriage.
Otto was employed by Northern Pacific Railroad as a programmer, analyst and consultant for car distribution and dispatchers. Otto was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Hutchinson VFW.
Otto enjoyed fishing, traveling, woodworking and gardening. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Otto is survived by his wife Adelaide Levno of Hutchinson; sister, Joan (Levno) Euerle and her husband Lennox of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Dorothy Levno of Brainerd; godchildren, Susan (Levno) Lindgren of Fergus Falls, Gwen (Levno) Melcher of Spokane, Washington, and Deborah Euerle of Buffalo; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Emily Levno; brothers, Raymond Levno, Conrad Levno and Robert Levno; and brother-in-law Stanley Prozinski.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.