Oct. 3, 2021
Pamela Kay Danielson, 70, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3. A memorial service for Pam Danielson will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, with visitation one hour prior, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
She was born April 6, 1951 in Benson, the daughter of Gerald and Theresa (Hoefer) Morton.
Pam graduated from Litchfield High School with the Class of 1969. She dedicatedly worked with Tennant Company as a Production Planner for 30 years.
Pam was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
On Jan. 2, 1971, Pamela Morton and Brian Danielson were united in marriage in Litchfield.
Pam had an outgoing personality, she loved talking to people and knew a lot of topics to talk about. She enjoyed reading, quilting, collecting old dolls, her Scottie dogs, and staying in touch with old friends.
Pam will be dearly missed by her husband of 50 years, Brian Danielson; sons, Chris (Mary) Danielson and Jeff Danielson; grandchildren, Alyssa, Patrick, Aaron, Luke, Andrew; siblings, Sherry Morton, Tim (Lynn) Morton, Ken (Cindi) Morton, Deb (Mike) Cronen, Susan (Gary) Kolker, Kathy Friedrickson, Jerry (Tiereny) Morton, Danny Morton; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Jerry) Johnson, Cheryl Danielson; and many nieces, nephews, other family and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Theresa Morton; parents-in-law Donald and Adeline Danielson; and brother-in-law Steven Danielson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lacy’s Legacy, a Scottie and Westie Rescue. Memorials in Pam’s name may be mailed to: Lacy’s Legacy, 506 Lake Blvd., Buffalo, MN 55313. www.lacyslegacyrescue.org.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. 763-682-1363. thepetersonchapel.com.