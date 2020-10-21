Oct. 19, 2020
Pamela A. (Tachney) Johnson, 63, of Litchfield, died Oct. 19 at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial was on Oct. 24 at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Interment was at the Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jairod Hill, Jon Hill, John Lind, John Lindbloom, Don Broberg, Jim Miller, Beret Ilko, and Spencer Beecroft. Honorary Pallbearers were Heidi Broberg, Kristi Lind,Wyatt Beecroft, Maddie Beecroft, Amelia Beecroft, Kayla Huhn and Eli Madsen.
Pamela Ann (Tacheny) Johnson, the daughter of Vic and Jan (Hanson) Tacheny was born on Sept. 10, 1957, in Litchfield. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1975 and from St. Cloud Technical College in 1977. She loved children and spent most of her life taking care of children. She was an assistant teacher at Crackerjack Nursery School until she opened her own daycare, Little Pals Daycare and Preschool, in 1982. Pam and her “Little Pals” went on many field trips to the Como Zoo, Minnesota Zoo, and Dayton’s 8th floor Christmas displays. They also enjoyed the annual camp-out in the back yard. Pam especially enjoyed Halloween. Most of her daycare children went trick or treating at her house, sometimes over 200 children a night would come to her house on Halloween. Around 1994, Pam started Keepsakes Ceramics where she taught classes in ceramics and porcelain dolls. She sold Little Pals in 1998 and closed Keepsake Ceramics in 2002 when she married Charlie Johnson on Sept. 28, 2002. They made their home in Redwood Falls.
Pam and Charlie owned and operated Johnson Jewelry in Redwood Falls. Pam also worked as a job coach in Renville County. Pam and Charlie closed their store in 2010 and moved to Litchfield to take care of Pam’s parents. Pam enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting and organizing events. She enjoyed teaching religion classes both at St. Philip's in Litchfield and in Redwood Falls. She was a lifelong member of St. Philip's except for the few years they lived in Redwood Falls.
Pam also collected Precious Moments figurines; there are over 200 in her collection. She also has over 20 porcelain dolls that she made. She had a way of bringing her family into her businesses, her parents, Paula, Pat and Rick all worked in the daycare and the ceramic shop at some point. Pam’s health was failing and she had a series of strokes over the past few years and it took its toll and her body started to give out. She spent the last two years in Lincoln Apartments Assisted Living and loved being there.
Pam is survived by her siblings, Paula (Jim) Hill of DeForest Wisconsin, Pat Tacheny of Litchfield, and Rick (Missy) Beecroft of Litchfield; nephews and nieces, Jairod Hill of St. Cloud, Jon Hill of DeForest, Wisconsin, Spencer, Wyatt, Maddie and Amelia Beecroft all of Litchfield; great niece Anna Hill of Deforest, Wisconsin; aunts and uncles, Bonnie Hanson of Dassel, Shari Felleson of Henry, Tennessee, Dorothy Tacheny of Litchfield, Darlene Vick of Litchfield, Carole (Ray) Mueller of Plymouth, Michigan, Jim (Joanne) Tacheny of Elk River and Joe (Ann) Tacheny of Litchfield; great aunt Joan Wicklund of Spicer. She is also survived by Charlie Johnson; sister in-law Judi Banks; several cousins and close friends; godchildren, Beret Ilko, Kayla Huhn and Eli Madson.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Vic and Jan Tacheny; grandparents, Joe and Grace Tacheny, Bert and Betty Hanson; uncles and aunts Bob, Stan, Ralph, Sylvia and Marion Tacheny, Jeanne and Leo Granlund, Verna and Gene Staunton and Smokey Vick.
