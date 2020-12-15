Dec. 11, 2020
Pamela “Pam” Jo Vilchis, 60, of Shakopee, formerly of Cosmos, passed away on Fri., Dec. 11, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 18, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m., Sat. Dec. 19, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee. Officiating is The Rev. John Curran.
Pam was born on Jan. 21, 1960 in Carrington, North Dakota, the daughter of Joseph and Eveline (Duursma) Reisnour. Pamela graduated with her Masters of Education and retired this fall from Hutchinson High School after teaching special education for 32 years.
Pam loved horse racing and owned horses which allowed her to travel all over the country. She treasured the road trips to different race tracks, especially going to Kentucky, New York and Arizona. Recently, she enjoyed the summers watching the races at Canterbury Park. Pam had a keen sense of fashion and was always well dressed in bright colors. She enjoyed seeing Broadway shows and had season tickets to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. Pam cherished time with her daughter, Chelsea the most. Whether it was at a competition or watching her succeed in school, Pam was always so proud.
She will be missed by her daughter Chelsea Vilchis; brothers, Rodney (Vickie) Reisnouer and Larry (Linda) Reisnouer.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eveline.
