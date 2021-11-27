Pastor DelRoy, 84, of South Haven (formerly of Blaine). Visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Oak Park Community Church, 12025 Aberdeen St. NE in Blaine. Celebration of Life Services will be at 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Meadow Creek Church, 3061 Bunker Lake Blvd NW in Andover with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City, with a time of fellowship to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church, 54384 US Highway 12 in Grove City.
Pastor DelRoy Johnson was the founding pastor of Oak Park Community Church and served as pastor for many years.
Survived by loving wife Patty Ann; children (all Johnson unless noted), Dalen (Roxie), Devon (Mark), Daren (Kristi) and Darcy (Vince) Hokkanen; grandchildren, Dominic, Danielle and Dustin (Miya), Dayna (Dan) Hill, Marlissa (Jacob) Carpenter, Joshua (Kelsey), Benjamin, Matilyn, Rachel, Andrew (Jessica), Austin (Haley), Quentin, Cameron, Josiah, Kaleb and Addyson Hokkanen; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Melody and Milo Hill, Jace, Alex and Skyler, Maevyn and Selah Carpenter, Logan, Landon and LeeAnna Seward, Henry and Roger.
Preceded in death by their three infant children; parents, Edna and LeRoy Johnson; brother ElRoy Johnson; and three great-grandchildren, Una Mei, Arielle, and Elizabeth Zelin.
Church families he served; Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Generations Church, Journey of Faith Church, Oak Park Community Church and Park Avenue Covenant Church.
Loved by his many colleagues, softball players, and students from the University of Northwestern.
Arrangements with Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Home in Blaine. kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100