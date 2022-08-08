Aug. 4, 2022
Patricia Ann Carey, 73, of Brownton, formerly of Duluth, died Aug. 4, 2022 in Glencoe. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. in Richfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to service and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Morris Nilsen Chapel. Interment in Fort Snelling.
Patricia was born April 29, 1949 in Duluth. Pat was the caretaker at Lake Marion Campground where she enjoyed the many friends she came to meet. She loved her family and friends dearly.
Pat is survived by daughter, Christine (Darin) Kindt; son, Larry (Brenda) Cramb; grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Smith, Ashley (Troy) Schauer, Jacob (Jenna) Kindt and Dustin (Kendal) Kindt; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Riley, Brayden, Maverick, Peyton, Willow and Waylon; siblings, Shelley Berheim, James (Tia) Black, Joanne (Dennis) Reis; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth “Rick” Carey; parents, James and Betty Black; siblings, Betty (Edward) Maki and Henry Black; brother in-law, James Berheim.