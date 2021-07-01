June 21, 2021
Patricia J. Adams, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, June 21, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, July 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Congregational hymns were "On Eagle's Wings" and "Amazing Grace." Honorary urn bearers were Patricia's grandchildren, Tessa Heimerl, Kyler Adams, Brody Adams and Jaxon Adams. Urn and flag bearers were Kris Adams, Paul Adams and Darrin Adams. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Patricia Jean Adams was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Sleepy Eye. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Marianne (Hug) Morse. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1970.
Patricia entered active military service in the United States Army Sept. 17, 1970, in Minneapolis. She received an honorable discharge Sept. 22, 1972, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and achieved the rank of SP4.
On July 13, 1972, Patricia was united in marriage to Lyle Adams at the Codington County Courthouse in Watertown, South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three boys, Kristopher, Paul and Darrin. Patricia and Lyle resided in Texas, Germany, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and they made their home in Hutchinson in December 1983. They shared 48 years of marriage.
She enjoyed bowling, fishing, collecting lighthouses, owls, watching TV and movies, and reading. Patricia especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, taking care of her pets, and spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Patricia is survived by her husband Lyle Adams of Hutchinson; children, Kristopher Adams and his wife Tammie, of Hutchinson, Paul Adams and his significant other Kristin Reiner, of Hutchinson, and Darrin Adams and his wife Ashley, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tessa Heimerl and her husband Cody, Kyler Adams and his significant other Anecia Schweiss, Brody Adams, and Jaxon Adams; siblings, Marion Drahos of Brooklyn Center, Charles Morse and his wife Judy, of Edina; mother-in-law Dorothy Adams of Home, Pennsylvania; many other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Marianne Morse; brother Lawrence Morse; father-in-law C.L. Adams; brothers-in-law, David Drahos, Dwight Adams and Delone Adams; and sister-in-law Dorothy Adams.
