Patricia Jean Fimon, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, June 27, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, with visitation one hour prior, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
She was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi County, the daughter of Palmer and Lorraine (Lundquist) Flann.
Patricia was baptized April 12, 1936, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. She was also instructed in the Lutheran catechism and confirmed in the Christian faith April 2, 1950, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian.
She attended grade school at Lake Lillian and graduated from Hector High School in June 1954.
Patricia Jean Flann and Roger E. Fimon were joined in marriage July 3, 1971.
She was formerly employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing and enjoyed her role being a mother to her five children and two stepchildren. Patricia and Roger formerly resided on a farm northeast of Hutchinson. Pat had a large garden and canned many vegetables. She was a terrific cook and homemaker. She loved cleaning and her nickname was “Misses Clean.” Pat also enjoyed camping, her flower gardens, and she loved to dance to old-time country music.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Pat was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson since Nov. 13, 1960. Pat went to church every Sunday, and after becoming a resident at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson she listened to it at 8 a.m. and loved being able to receive communion while there. She was also a member of the Legion Auxiliary for 35 years. She volunteered at Faith Lutheran Church fish fry and meatball suppers, Gopher Campfire Trapshoot Café, and with Meals on Wheels.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Roger E. Fimon of Hutchinson; children, Mark Fimon of Hutchinson, LeAnn (Brad) Olson of Hutchinson, Sheila (significant other Nick Gagne) Jaster of Hutchinson, Rex (Kim) Erickson, and Scott Erickson of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Robert (Rae) Fimon of Belle Plaine, and Lorrie Dyjor of St. Bonifacius; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Joanne (John) Schultz of Minneapolis; brother Timothy (Carol) Flann of Willmar; sister-in-law Renee Wendorff of Willard; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Palmer and Lorraine Flann; step-son-in-law Pat Dyjor; grandson Isaac Erickson; parents-in-law Emil and Emily Fimon; and brother Gerald Flann.
