Jan. 10, 2021
Patricia Kay Schauer, 71, of Kingston, died Sunday, Jan. 10, at her home surrounded by family. An 11:00 a.m. funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 15, at the Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church in Cokato with Rev. Bob Tumberg and Rev. Orval Wirkkala officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a private interment will be at the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Cemetery in Kingston. A visitation will also be 4-7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 14, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and family will plan a gathering this summer to celebrate Pat's life. For the safety of everyone we ask that those who wish to attend the visitation and funeral are required to wear masks and use social distancing.
Patricia Kay (Dorman) Schauer, the daughter of Kenneth and Doris (Huro) Dorman, was born March 14, 1949 in Saint Cloud. Pat was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and was a long-time member of the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Church. She graduated from Annandale High School in 1967 and attended college.
On May 23, 1970, Pat was united in marriage to David Schauer at the Plymouth Apostolic Lutheran Church. Together they made their home in Plymouth for a few years before moving to Kingston in 1975. Pat had been employed in Minneapolis at International Multifoods in accounting before moving to Kingston and making a loving home for her family. While raising her four children she enjoyed sharing her many talents by creatively contributing to the local 4-H, Community Education, Community Theater, and her church. In 1991, Pat was employed as a Home Health Aid and then became the Director of Meeker County HRA from 1996 until 2005. She then accepted a new position, of fulltime grandma, aka "Nannie". Pat worked hard and always did her best at all her endeavors. She was organized, passionate, enthusiastic, always wore a smile, and was even elected as the Mayor of Kingston where she served her community from 2002 until 2006.
Pat believed in loving and serving others with whatever talents God bestowed upon her. She was the ultimate hostess and an exceptionally kind and talented individual who blessed others with her inventive crafting (pre-Pinterest) and many skills. She had a special touch and was gifted at singing, painting, woodworking, gardening, cooking, and decorating everything from her home to weddings and special events. But her biggest passion was sewing. She enjoyed spending time at her sewing machine and always had a project in the works. She was quick to help others with their mending and even more excited and honored to help them with creating curtains, bedspreads, purses, hats, wedding dresses, and toys for her grandchildren. If you could dream it up, she always magically had the supplies and could make it happen! Pat was a founding member of the “Wingers”, a singing group at her church known for just winging it, and frequently served others by volunteering however there was need. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her eleven grandchildren, her loving husband, her family, and many dear friends. She loved her family with her whole heart and though her smile and hugs will be missed by everyone, she leaves behind her legacy of faith. She's now in Heaven sewing our robes!
She is survived by her husband David Schauer of Kingston; her children, Brandon (Shannon) Schauer of Buffalo, Damian (Jessica) Schauer of South Haven, Dayna Koehn and Brent Koehn of Elk River, Bryce (Amanda) Schauer of French Lake; 11 grandchildren, Bryan, Brady, and Samantha Schauer, Tristan, Abbigail, and Maci Schauer, Palyn and Knox Koehn, Corynn, Joelle, and Drake Schauer; her mother Doris Dorman of Dassel; her brother, Kevin (Rita) Dorman of Albany; and many many others she considered as part of her beloved family.
She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Dorman; and brother Dean Dorman who have now welcomed her into Heaven's choir.
Pat would wish you God's peace and remind us all to help others with our gifts to glorify God.