Jan. 11, 2022
Patricia "Patty" Mae Kleinatland, 67, of Cedar Mill Township, significant other of Ivan Duesterhoeft, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Saturday, Jan. 15, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Steve Olcott. Eulogy by Kylie Peavy. Special music was "I'm But A Stanger Here," "Scars In Heaven" and "Amazing Grace." Urn bearers were Kylie Peavy, E.J. Peavy, Mallorie Peavy and Cole Peavy.
Patricia Kleinatland was born Aug. 16, 1954, in Bury St. Edmunds, England. She was the daughter of Herbert and Bessie Mae (Irwin) Kleinatland. Patricia received her education in Gonzalez, Florida, and was a graduate of the Tate High School Class of 1972.
Patty worked as a nursing assistant at the Sacred Heart Pediatric Care Center in Pensacola, Florida, where she loved helping and looking after the children for which she cared.
In 1987, after a long-distance relationship with Ivan Duesterhoeft, Patty moved to Minnesota. She joined Ivan on the farm in Cedar Mills, where they successfully ran a dairy and crop farm operation for over 35 years. Patty always loved the solitude and peacefulness she felt while on the farm, but she was too busy to enjoy it until the last few years. On the farm, her favorite things to do were field work and drive the tractor. She loved the smell of fresh cut hay. When she found the time, Patty enjoyed watching the birds, squirrels, cats and especially cows. Patty was well known for her pizza hot dish. She was very artistic, she liked to craft, cross-stitch, and she was a wonderful quilter. Patty loved to read in her chair.
Patty loved when her nephews Billy, Bryan and Timmy came up from Florida to help on the farm in the summers as well as on school breaks. She was only able to convince one of them to find his forever home here. Patty and Ivan became surrogate parents to Bryan as he moved up to Minnesota for good in 1997. Patty had a special love and tight knit bond for Bryan and Annie's children, Kylie, E.J. and Mallorie. Patty will be sadly missed.
Blessed be her memory.
Patty is survived by her significant other Ivan Duesterhoeft of Cedar Mills Township; nephews, Billy (Nina) Peavy of Pensacola, Florida, Bryan (Annie) Peavy of Hutchinson; great-nieces and nephews, Kylie Peavy, E.J. Peavy, Mallorie Peavy and Cole Peavy; sisters, Jaqualin Harris, Joyce Kleinatland and Deborah Ard; many other relatives and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bessie Mae Kleinatland; and sisters, Linda Clark and Mary Peavy.
