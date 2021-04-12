Apr. 9, 2021
Patricia L. Fischer, 73, of Buffalo Lake, passed away peacefully Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home in Buffalo Lake. A walk-thru gathering of family and friends is 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake. Celebration of life is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 14, at Oakdale Golf Club in rural Buffalo Lake. Clergy officiating is the Rev. David Draeger.
Patricia Lynne Fischer was born July 13, 1947, in Hutchinson. She was the oldest daughter of James and Gladys Young. Pat was also lucky to have a long and close relationship with her stepmother, Elsa Young. Pat was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She attended school in Hutchinson until her junior year. Following the death of her father, she and her sister moved to her aunt and uncle’s farm in Hector. Pat was a graduate with Hector High School.
She grew up in Hutchinson and attended Mankato State University and married Brian Fischer in 1967. While Brian was in the Air Force, they moved to Texas and then Newport News, Virginia. She and Brian moved back to Minnesota in 1973 and raised their family in Hutchinson.
Pat worked for Home Interiors for 33 years and made many, many lifelong friends. She received many national sales award trips throughout her career with Home Interiors. Pat and Brian moved in 2009 from Hutchinson to Oakdale Golf Course near Buffalo Lake. Pat never thought of retiring and started to work for her nephew at K&S Millwrights in Buffalo Lake. She loved working in the office and making sure the guys had cookies.
She loved her friends and active social life with her Oakdale community where she took up golfing with Brian and her friends. She loved decorating and entertaining and was always busy planning a dinner, having dinner with friends or meeting up at the golf club.
Pat will be remembered for her love of family, her generosity and her quick wit. She was an amazing wife, mom and nana. What she enjoyed most was cooking with and for her family and friends. She made wonderful memories with her kids and grandkids sharing her recipes and words of wisdom. She loved being involved and would put everything in “her calendar” so they wouldn’t miss a thing. She spent hours at sporting events cheering (loudly) for her kids and then grandkids. Pat loved traveling and would go anywhere. She especially loved their trips to Austin, Texas, to spend time with Jay and Robin and kids, to Cabo San Lucas, and to the cabin up north. She believed in making every day count and she did. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. Her spirit will live on through everyone she touched.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Brian Fischer of rural Buffalo Lake; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Sustacek of Plymouth; son, Jay (Robin) Fischer of Austin, Texas; grandsons, Sam Sustacek, Bennett Fischer, Jackson Fischer, Eli Sustacek and Louis Sustacek; granddaughter Ella Fischer; sister Connie Maiers of Buffalo Lake; nephews, Brad Krumrey and Brian Krumrey of Buffalo Lake; her extended Fischer, Young and Richards families, and many dear friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Young; stepmother Elsa Young; many special aunts and uncles.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.