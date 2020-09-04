Sept. 1, 2020
Patricia L. Gendron, 84, of Litchfield, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, at her home in Litchfield. A private family graveside service will be held.
Patricia Lee Gendron, daughter of Leo and Gladys (Magney) Stadden was born March 2, 1936 in Minneapolis. She grew up in Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School in 1954. March 4, 1961 she was married to Harold Gendron in Minneapolis. They moved to Litchfield in 1975 to own and operate Harold’s Restaurant. Her family helped at the restaurant until they sold it in 1989. Patricia was a flight attendant and a hair dresser in Minneapolis. She enjoyed knitting, bowling, pottery and baking.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Tom) Schmidt of Litchfield, Terry Gendron of Davenport, Iowa, and Curtis Gendron (Stacy Reinolt) of Nowthen; grandchildren, Tabitha (Matt) Thurman, and Taylor Schimdt; and her brother David Stadden of Elk River.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold.
