April 25, 2022
Patricia Ann Lee, 72, of Hutchinson passed away April 25 at Waconia Ridgeview Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Faith Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Patricia was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and a proud grandmother. She leaves behind her legacy of lifelong friendships and cherished memories.
She was preceded in death by husband, Douglas; parents, Melvin and Grace (Baker) Maranell; along with sisters, Donette Kortlever and Betty Schara; as well as many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her two children, Trevis and his wife, Jennifer K.; daughter Jennifer A. Lee; grandchildren, Jonathon, Taylor, Alex, Morgann, Abby and Keegan; great grandchildren, Sophia, Marvin and Miles; siblings, Jean Moeller, Ken Maranell, Becky (Sayles) Waldrath and Dan Maranell.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at nationalcremation.com/locations/richfield for the Lee family.