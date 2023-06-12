June 11, 2023
Patricia Mae “Pat” Fasbender, 74, of Lanesboro passed away peacefully Sunday at home with her family by her side. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lanesboro, with the Rev. McGrath officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Johnson-Riley Funeral Home in Lanesboro, and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. The burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Adams. With Pat’s love of colors, the family invites attendees to wear color in celebration of her life.
She was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Litchfield, the daughter of Henry and Frances (Shamla) Manning. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966. Pat went to college at St Mary’s of Rochester, graduating as an LPN in 1969. She met the love of her life, Norm Fasbender, and they united in marriage Sept. 27, 1969. From this union they had four children, Scott, Mary Jo, Tracy and Tim. Pat worked for many years as an LPN in home care and nursing home settings. She then worked many years in accounting at IFP of Oslo. Pat retired after many years as a media specialist for the Rochester School District. She took all her careers to heart and greatly enjoyed the time with her co-workers.
She enjoyed her time with family and friends. You could find Norm and Pat on the dance floors, casinos, camping, Lake Okoboji, or just on a Sunday drive. She could be found outside every day she was able to be. She enjoyed her flowerbeds, canoeing, bike rides or a stroll through the farmer’s market. She made every attempt to make it to her grandkids' school and sporting events. She enjoyed her random trips with family and friends and traveled throughout many states of the United States. She enjoyed the holidays and the baking that came with it. She probably had a Hallmark Christmas movie on her TV every day, while she was putting a puzzle together. Many didn’t know Pat was an avid painter. Her paintings can be found throughout her home along with the homes of her children.
Pat is survived by her children, Scott (Kyja) Fasbender of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, Tracy (Trent) Olson of Lanesboro, Tim (Becky) Fasbender of Boyceville, Wisconsin; and son-in-law, Shawn Fasbender of Adams; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Putney, Tom (Jan) Manning, and Bill (Barb) Manning, all of Litchfield, and Ethel Brennan of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm; her daughter, Mary Jo; granddaughter, Kia Schaffer; parents, Henry and Frances Manning; brothers, John and James Manning.