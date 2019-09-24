Sept. 23, 2019
Patricia Smith, 73, of Litchfield passed away Monday, Sept. 23, at Meeker County Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
She is survived by her husband Gary Smith of Litchfield; children, Joe (Amy) Berube of Litchfield and Amy Smith of Glencoe; stepsons, John (Barbara) Ford and Paul (Sabine) Ford of California; grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Toves, Joe Berube Jr., Aiden Berube, Quintin Berube and Declan Berube; great-grandson Elijah Toves; brother Joseph (Kate) McCusker of New York; Gary's parents Adeline and Lowell Neumann of Litchfield; Gary's brother and sister-in-law Gale and Darlene Smith of Litchfield.
She was proceeded in death by her daughter Tina (survived by her husband Bill) Garside.