March 1, 2023
Patrick “Pat” H. Kalenberg, 67, of Dassel, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, at Mayo Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Memorial service was Thursday, March 9, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mike Caroline. Special music was, “Peace In The Valley” By Johnny Cash and “Dust In The Wind” By Kansas. Urn bearers were his granddaughters, Zoey Fischer, Kendallyn and Diana Kalenberg. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Patrick “Pat” Henry Kalenberg was born on July 25, 1955, in New Ulm. He was the son of Stephen and Maria (Sanchez) Kalenberg. Pat was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Hutchinson. Pat received his GED in 1974 while in the military. He furthered his education at Hutchinson Vo-Tech College where he received an associate’s degree in machine tool and die.
Pat entered active military service in the United States Marine Corps on July 27, 1972, and was stationed at Andrews Airforce Base. He served his country during Vietnam. Pat received an Honorable Discharge on July 26, 1976, in Washington D.C., and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
On Oct. 6, 1978, Pat was united in marriage to Connie Hogan at Assembly of God Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Toni and Kyle. Prior to this marriage, Pat was briefly married, that marriage was blessed with one son, Patrick Ecklund. Pat and Connie resided in Hutchinson, and later moved to Dassel. Pat and Connie shared 44 years of marriage.
Pat was employed as a machinist at multiple businesses, most recently HTI in Hutchinson. He retired in 2016.
Pat enjoyed bowling, going for motorcycle rides, golfing, fixing things and watching old western movies. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Pat passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Mayo Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, at the age of 67 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Pat is survived by his wife, Connie Kalenberg of Dassel; children, Toni (Kevin) Fischer of Hutchinson, Kyle (Tyriina) Kalenberg of Hutchinson, Patrick Eckland of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Zoey Fischer, Kendallyn and Diana Kalenberg; siblings, Helen Smith of Oklahoma, Ellen (Mike) Caroline of Apopka, Florida, Tom (Sue) Kalenberg of Gillette, Wyoming, Manny Kalenberg of Kissimmee, Florida, Christopher Kalenberg of Orlando, Florida, David (Amy) Kalenberg of Davie, Florida; brothers-in-law, Terry (Linda) Hogan, Randy Hogan, Tim (Sandy) Hogan; many other relatives and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Maria Kalenberg; brother, Stephen Kalenberg; sister, Liz Kalenberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Gladys Hogan; brother-in-law, Joe Dorn; sister-in-law, Carmen Kalenberg.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.