Nov. 16, 2020
Patrick “Pat” Joseph Ogle, 90, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, at Orchard Estates in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Madelia. The Rev. John Hayes officiating. Military Honors by the Glencoe VFW Post 5102. Honorary urn bearers are Patrick’s grandchildren, Michelle Malchow, Joann Dammann, John Albrecht, Steven Raduenz, Tamara Pollmann, Nicholas Ogle, Bailey Ogle, Hannah Batres, and Matt Raduenz.
Patrick “Pat” Joseph Ogle was born March 17, 1930, at home on the farm in Blue Earth County, to George and Theresa (Starkey) Ogle. Patrick was baptized a week later at the Matter Dolorosa (now St. Mary’s) Catholic Church in Madelia. He made his first communion in 1937, and was confirmed by Bishop Peschges July 15, 1942, in the same church. Patrick’s first 10 years of school were at the catholic school, and then transferred to the Madelia High School. He enlisted in the United States Army Jan.16, 1951, and served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged Aug. 23, 1952.
On May 14, 1951, Patrick was united in marriage to Gloris Jansen in the catholic church in Madelia. They were blessed with five children, Sandra, Patricia, Steven, Michael and Bradley. They shared more than 39 years of marriage until Gloris passed away March 9, 1991.
After Patrick completed his military service, he worked for Minnegasco for 38 years, retiring in 1991. Patrick was an active member of Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. As his ministry to the church, he proudly served as an usher, taught religious education classes in three different catholic schools and served communion to the homebound for 23 years. In 1969-1970, Patrick was an all-state commander of the Melrose VFW Post 7050. He was a member of the VFW for over 69 years. In 1972, he was the president of the Glencoe Chamber of Commerce. Patrick also delivered Meals On Wheels in Glencoe for twelve years and volunteered at Glencoe Regional Health Services for many years after his retirement. He enjoyed wood working, and traveling. He cherished his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. When Someone You Love Becomes a Memory, the Memory Becomes a Treasure.
Patrick passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Orchard Estates in Glencoe, at the age of 90 years, 7 months, 30 days. Blessed be his memory.
Patrick is survived by his children, Sandra Raduenz and her husband Dennis, of Hutchinson, Patricia “Patty” Albrecht and her husband Lyle, of Glencoe, Michael “Mike” Ogle and his wife Carol, of Glencoe, Bradley “Brad” Ogle and his wife Lynn, of Willmar; grandchildren, Michelle Malchow and her husband Tom Jr., Steven Raduenz and his wife Dana, Tamara Pollmann and her husband Chris, Matt Raduenz, Joann Dammann and her husband Ryan, John Albrecht and his wife Holly, Nicholas Ogle and his wife Leslie, Bailey Ogle and her significant other Nathan Means, Hannah Batres and her husband, Richard; great-grandchildren, Samantha Malchow and her significant other Colin Bos, Zack Malchow, Collin Raduenz and his significant other Sami, Cody Raduenz, Olivia Dammann, Alyssa Dammann, Ella Dammann, Marsadies Albrecht, Kendyl Albrecht, Logan Albrecht, Oliver Means, Sylvie Means, Greyson Batres, Jonah Batres, Penelope Batres; brothers, Bill Ogle, Jim Ogle and his wife Sue, Michael Ogle; sister, Theresa Curry; sisters-in-law, Jane Ogle, Joan Ogle; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents George and Theresa Ogle; beloved wife Gloris Ogle; son Steven Ogle; great-grandson Ben Dammann; six sisters; four brothers; father-in-law and mother-in-law Garrit and Mary Jansen; two sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe, online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com. Please click on obituaries/guestbook.