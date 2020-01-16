Jan. 16, 2020
Patsy R. Wright, 82, of Bloomington, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, at Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington. Memorial service was Thursday, Jan 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Randy Koppen. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Koppen performing “How Great Thou Art.” Congregational hymns were “This Is My Father’s World” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”
Patsy Ruth (Ekbom) Prieve Wright was born June 2, 1937, in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Deane (Booth) Ekbom. Patsy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed at Methodist Church in Litchfield. She received her education in Litchfield and was a graduate of Litchfield High School Class of 1955. She then attended St. Cloud State University.
On Aug. 25, 1956, Patsy was united in marriage to Fredric Prieve at Methodist Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Kathleen, Beth and Laura. Patsy and Fredric resided in Hutchinson and shared 11 years of marriage together until Fredric passed away in July 1968.
Patsy then started on the next phase of her life raising three children as a single, working mother. She held various positions, each one incorporating more leadership and knowledge. She worked as a secretary at Bethlehem United Methodist Church and then at Hutchinson High School. Patsy became the administrative assistant at Crow River Cooperative Center. The next appointment in her working career was as the director of the McLeod County Historical Museum. During her tenure, the museum moved from a former school in Biscay to the current McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, dedicated in 1987. Patsy was the enthusiasm and voice of the new museum, a force behind fundraising, local tours, newsletters and historical spotlights broadcast over KDUZ.
On May 13, 1989, Patsy married Woodrow Wright at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Patsy and Woodrow resided in Hutchinson. They shared six years of marriage until his death in September 1995.
Patsy was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson where she sang in the church choir and was a member of United Methodist Women (UMW). After her retirement in 1990, she volunteered at McLeod Alliance Women’s Shelter and had leadership roles in the UMW conference at local and state levels. She always lent a helping hand to others who needed a ride to an appointment, church or shopping. Patsy enjoyed music, crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles and playing games. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Patsy became a resident at Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington in 2010.
Patsy is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Prieve of St. Paul, Beth Prieve and her husband, Jeff Hicks, of Syracuse, New York and Laura Prieve of Bloomington; grandchildren, Cody Myers Miller and his wife Linnea Olson, Vienna Miller Prieve, Lucas Relkin and Ellena Relkin; great-grandchildren, Annika, Soren and Finn Olson; Sister JoAn Paymar and her husband, Alan, of Burnsville; and many other relatives and friends.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Ekbom and Deane Hayden; and spouses, Fredric Prieve and Woodrow Wright; and sons-in-law, Michael Miller and Evan Relkin.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to McLeod County Historical Society and Museum.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.