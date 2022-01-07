Jan. 6, 2022
Paul Howard Anderson, 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He spent his last days at Harmony River with family around him.
Paul was raised in Minnesota, growing up in Ramsey County. After high school he joined the Navy for four years as an aviation technician. He flew on a super constellation aircraft. After discharging from the Navy, he started college at the University of Minnesota and received a Junior Business Administration certificate, however, he took a break due to raising his children. After his children were out of the house he returned and graduated from Augsburg with a business degree while working full time. He worked at Control Data for over 30 years as a program manager. After leaving Control Data he went on to be a drivers examiner for the state of Minnesota for 10 years and retired on Lake Ida in Alexandria. He loved to spend time fishing and swimming with family on the lake. Paul always enjoyed watching the Vikings play football, golfing, boating around with his friends and family, as well as working in his wood shop. Over the years, he helped his daughter and granddaughters with any and every project they wanted.
In 2009, he made Hutchinson his permanent home with his wife and beloved dog, Sasha, to be closer to his favorite and number one granddaughters. From then on, he enjoyed collecting countless golf balls that would come wandering into his yard, taking Sasha on walks, and spreading cheer wherever he went. Paul was always there to help out his granddaughters, Anna and Emily, with homework, school activities, and whatever else came up.
He will be missed, however, his family knows he is no longer suffering and he is watching over them as their guardian angel. We love you and we know you love us more!
He leaves behind his wife and sweetheart of 60 years, Patricia, two children, Gregory Anderson (Joy Beers), his favorite son, and Denise Hanson (Jerad Heintz), his favorite daughter; three granddaughters, his favorite Anna (Justin) Lund, his number one Emily Hanson (Austin Maurer), and Morgan Heintz; and his most favorite great-granddaughter Margaret "Maggie" Lund. He is also survived by his sister; brothers; as well as countless other family members.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.