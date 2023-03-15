March 10, 2023
Paul F. Baumgartner, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, March 10, at his home. Gathering of family and friends was Wednesday, March 15 at the VFW Post #906 in Hutchinson, with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Paul Francis Baumgartner was born on Oct. 18, 1945, in Bird Island. He was the son of Clem and Margaret (Gabriel) Baumgartner. He received his education in Bird Island.
On March 24, 1966, Paul was united in marriage to Linda Schmidt in Watertown, South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with two children, Paula Inselmann and Dean Baumgartner, and stepson, Todd Schmidt. Paul was also blessed with three grandchildren, Daniel and Zachary Inselmann, and Nekoe Baumgartner.
Paul and Linda resided in Hutchinson for the entire 47 years of their marriage until the passing of Linda on Oct. 4, 2013. Paul was employed as a machinist at several companies and lastly at Hutchinson Technology Inc. He then went to school for upholstery and opened his own business until 2017, when he retired.
Paul was a member of Gopher Campfire Conservation Club in Hutchinson. Paul enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, cribbage, and playing buck euchre and sheepshead with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Paul passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula (Doug) Inselmann of Hutchinson; son, Dean (Viki) Baumgartner of Marysville, Ohio; stepson, Todd Schmidt of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Inselmann of Des Moines, Iowa, Zachary Inselmann of Hutchinson, Nekoe Baumgartner of Columbus, Ohio; special friend, Linda Ortloff of Hutchinson; siblings, Jeri (Joe) Rotzien, Ronald Baumgartner, Agnes (Wayne) Bonnema, Joseph (Carol) Baumgartner, Margie (Roger) Freitag, Mary (Bob) Stiel, Gloria (Steve) Elfering, Lee Roy (Shar) Baumgartner, Fred (Cheryl) Baumgartner, Janice (Brian) Tilby, Kathy (Jim) Bennett; many other relatives and friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Margaret Baumgartner; wife, Linda Baumgartner; brothers, William Ingalls, Larry Baumgartner, Jeffrey Baumgartner; sister, Shirley Baumgartner; grandson, Korbin Baumgartner.
