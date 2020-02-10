Feb. 3, 2020
Paul A. Berg, 68, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Feb. 3, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode and the Rev. John Pasche. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were “God of Grace and God of Glory,” “Children of the Heavenly Father,” “Rest Well, O Servant of the Lord” and “Take My Life and Let it Be Consecrated.” Urn bearer was Sandy Kephart.
Paul Arthur Berg was born Oct. 15, 1951, in Minot, North Dakota. He was the son of Arthur and Dora (Hoppman) Berg. Paul was baptized as an infant May 18, 1952, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in June of 1965. He received his education in Douglas, North Dakota, and was a graduate of the Garrison High School Class of 1970. Paul furthered his education at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Christian education. He then went on to complete his master’s degree in church administration at St. Thomas University in St. Paul.
On Aug. 6, 1977, Paul was united in marriage to Rhonda Kay Larson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three children, Bjorn, Leif and Greta. Paul and Rhonda resided in Hutchinson from 1977 until moving to Maple Grove in 1985. They returned to Hutchinson in 1989 and shared 42 years of marriage.
Paul served as director of Christian education at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and was later on staff at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in New Hope, from 1985-1989. While there he was instrumental in the foundation of the New Hope Christian Learning Center. From 1999 to 2009, he worked for Concordia Publishing House as a Christian education specialist. He later served as director of operations at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Paul was deeply engaged in service in both his church and community including being instrumental in the establishment of Prince of Peace Retirement Living, expanding Little Lambs Christian Center, Hutchinson Band Boosters, collaboration in the REACH program at Hutchinson High School and the Hutchinson chapter of Kiwanis, for which he served as past president.
Paul's door was always open for listening and he offered his time to anyone who could use help. He valued every day’s opportunities for time with family, friends and in service to others. His children and grandchildren were the apples of his eye. His kind, gentle, humble spirit will be missed, but we will be reunited again in the "twinkling of an eye."
Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his wife Rhonda Berg of Hutchinson; children, Bjorn Berg and his wife, Libby, of Plymouth, Leif Berg and his wife, Meisha, of Woodbury and Greta Berg of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Eivind Berg, Espen Berg and new grandson arriving in March; sister-in-law Lori Labere and her husband, Mark, of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother-in-law Ryan Larson and his wife, Judy, of Scottsdale, Arizona; nieces and nephews/godchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Dora Berg; and his father and mother-in-law Raymond and Arlene Larson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.