July 16, 2021
Paul C. Adams, 44, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, July 16, in Collinwood Township, Meeker County. Memorial service was Friday, July 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiated. Special music (CD) was "Hallelujah" and "See You Again." Honorary urn bearers were Don Nussbaum, Aaron Weiss and Sabrina Larson. Urn bearer was Cohnar Patzold.
Paul Charles Adams was born Jan. 4, 1977, in Fridley. He was the son of Lyle and Patricia (Morse) Adams. Paul was baptized as an infant in Germany. He received his education in Hutchinson and received his GED in July 2003.
He resided in various places and made his home in Hutchinson.
Paul was employed as a bulk mail delivery driver for the United States Postal Service.
He enjoyed hunting pheasants, fishing, bowling, dogs, cars and trucks. Paul especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his significant other Kristin Reiner and her son Cohnar Patzold, of Hutchinson; father Lyle Adams of Hutchinson; brothers, Kristopher Adams and his wife Tammie, of Hutchinson, and Darrin Adams and his wife Ashley, of Hutchinson; nieces and nephews, Tessa Heimerl and her husband Cody, Kyler Adams and his significant other Anecia Schweiss, Brody Adams, and Jaxon Adams; grandmother Dorothy Adams; many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Adams; and grandparents, Lawrence Morse, Marianne Huebert and C. L. Adams.
