Nov. 20, 2019
Paul H. Hoeper, 63, of Darwin passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, at his home in Darwin. Memorial service was Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. Officiating was the Rev. Brian Mandel. Accompanist was Jeanie Doran. Soloist was Gail Rochoil performing “Daddy’s Hands.” Eulogy by Jeremy Sheffey. Musical selections were “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearer was Jeremy Sheffey.
Paul Henry Hoeper was born Sept. 1, 1956, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was the son of John Joseph and Anna Mae (Hoefer) Green. Paul was baptized as an infant in Battle Lake and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in Litchfield. He grew up on Lake Stella in Darwin and received his education in Litchfield through the eleventh grade. After school, Paul spent a couple of years living in Wyoming.
On May 18, 1990, Paul was united in marriage to Barbara “Barb” Unterburger in Sisseton, South Dakota. Paul and Barb resided in Darwin and shared 29 years of marriage together.
Paul was employed for Wachtler Construction in Willmar for 43 years. He then became a self-employed truck driver for one and a half years until his illness.
Paul loved deer hunting, pheasant hunting and fishing for walleye. He enjoyed being on his pontoon and would often bring his grandchildren and their friends tubing on Lake Stella. Paul especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Paul was given his last rites at his home Nov. 19, by the Rev. Brian Mandel. Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his wife Barb Hoeper of Darwin; children, Crystal Nieto of Atwater, Jeremy Sheffey and his wife, Tiffany, of Litchfield, Angela Hallanger and her husband, Christian, of Minneapolis and Jessica Marshall and her husband, David, of Buffalo Lake; mother Anna Mae Green of Kandiyohi; grandchildren, Jasmine Nieto, Ethan Hoeper, Alaina Peterson, Zane Marshall, Roland Kadelbach, Sofia Sheffey, Jessica Alvarez and his wife Gabriella, Tabitha Swanson, Jacob Hallanger, Jordan Seaver, Benjamin Ness, Nixon Hallanger and Fiona Sheffey; great-grandchildren, Penelope Masters, Tatiana Bakke, Anthony Bakke, Aiyanna Moredock, Xzavier Hajder, Alexandra Alvarez and Cruze Alvarez; sister Judy McLain of Buffalo; and many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his father John Joseph Hoeper; stepfather Marvin Green; and brother John “Jack” Julius Hoeper.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.