April 15, 2021
Paul J. Geng, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 15, in rural Dassel. Funeral service was Tuesday, April 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Special music (CD) was “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “I’ll Fly Away.”
Paul Jerome Geng was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Phillips, Wisconsin. He was the son of John and Emma (Collins) Geng. Paul went to live with a family in Bruce, Wisconsin, where he attended high school and graduated with the Bruce High School Class of 1966.
He raised two children, Ann Montour and Paul Gunnlaugsson, and fostered Jeffrey Johnson. Paul resided in Bruce, Wisconsin, South Minneapolis, and Chaska before moving to Hutchinson in 2012 with his significant other, Teresa, of 12 years.
Paul spent 27 years as a building engineer at Braemar Office Park in Edina. When he relocated to Hutchinson, he began working at ACC Midwest Transportation in Hutchinson. Paul enjoyed his work and caring for the children on his bus.
In his spare time he enjoyed dirt track racing, stock cars and short track racing. Paul also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his significant other Teresa Webber of Hutchinson; children Ann Montour and her husband Dave of Shakopee, Paul Gunnlaugsson of Texas, and Jeffrey Johnson of Eden Valley-Watkins; eight grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jablonski of Catawba, Wisconsin, Ginger Geng of Phillips, Wisconsin, Cindy Geng of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Connie Shaddrick of Columbia Heights, Vera Gene Wheeler and her husband James of Fifield, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents John and Emma Geng; brothers, John Geng, James Geng, and Lawrence Arthur “Larry” Geng; and first wife Connie Jeanne Geng.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.