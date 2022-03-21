March 4, 2022
Paul Lewis Manning, 81, of St. Paul passed away peacefully on March 4.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Windsor, North Carolina, and lived there until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957. He served in the military until 1962 and received the Good Conduct Medal while enlisted. Paul retired from the Metro Transit Authority in Minneapolis after employment there for over 20 years.
Surviving is Paul’s beloved wife, Ruth Sommerfeld Manning, originally from Litchfield. Paul and Ruth would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year on Sept. 1. They spent many wonderful years together traveling the country in their motor home, snowmobiling and hunting in Lutsen, where they owned property near Lake Superior. Paul was an avid hunter, and his prized possession was a 10-rack moose head trophy mount from one of his hunting trips up north.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Byrum Manning; mother, Mary Bett Manning; sister, Helen P. Davis; brothers, Bobby Edmondson, Jesse Reuben Manning, John Harvil Davenport. Paul is survived by two brothers, William Joseph Manning of Burlington, North Carolina, and James Edward Manning of Leesville, Alabama. Special acknowledgement is given to a Godson, James Sommerfeld of Litchfield, and a niece and caregiver, Lana Calloway, of Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and relatives who dearly loved Paul.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Accent Care Fairview Hospice, especially Andrea Boylin, for the care and compassion given to Paul during his final days at home.
Family and friends will be invited to the interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.