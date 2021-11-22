Nov. 16, 2021
Paul Schwartz, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away Nov. 16, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Service was Nov. 22, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Clergy officiating was The Rev. Steve Olcott; organist was Bonnie Westmiller; soloist was Carrie Knott "You Raise Me Up". Duet was by, Carrie Knott & Michelle Powell "On Eagle's Wings". Congregational hymns were "Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace". Honorary casket bearers were Mark Schwartz, Gabe Brands. Casket bearers were Ray Schwartz, Josh Ristow, Jordan Ristow, Drew Garfunkel, Ben Schuerman and Mark McCalib.
Paul Herbert Schwartz was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Glencoe. He was the son of Clarence and Betty (Lester) Schwartz. Paul was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. He received his education in Lester Prairie, and graduated from Lester Prairie High School. He furthered his education at vocational school for sales and marketing and later attended Ridgewater College for computer science and networking.
On May 25, 1996, Paul was united in marriage to Donna Holmquist at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Brianna Schwartz. Paul and Donna made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 25 years of marriage.
Paul was employed at Hutchinson Bus Line as a bus driver for Hutchinson School District. Previously he had a variety of jobs including the Silver Lake Liquor Store. Paul was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, and playing Santa during the holidays. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and friends.
Paul passed away on Nov. 16, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 65 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his wife Donna Schwartz of Hutchinson; daughter, Brianna Schwartz and her fiancé Gabe Brands of Hutchinson; siblings, Ray Schwartz and his wife, Cathy of Peyton, Colorado, Becky Ristow of Hutchinson, Les Schwartz and his wife, Noelle of Edmonds, Washington, Mark Schwartz and his wife, Connie of Lester Prairie; many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Betty Schwartz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.