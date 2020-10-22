Oct. 18, 2020
Paula Ann Schlangen, 50, of Watkins, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, at her home following a long illness with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins with interment in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday at the St. Anthony Parish Center. The Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate. Arrangements are with Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.
Paula was born Feb. 6, 1970 in Warren. She was the daughter of Ambrose and Joanne (Safranski) Borowicz. She grew up in Stephen, and moved to Litchfield when she was 15 years old. Paula graduated from Litchfield High School in 1988 and served in the U.S. Navy from September 1989 to May 1990 aboard the USS McKee. She then continued her education at Regancy Beauty College, graduating in 1993. On Oct. 10, 1992, Paula was united in marriage to Jeff Schlangen at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. She was employed as a beautician, bartender and a beauty school teacher. Paula was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins and was a church lector. She was also a member of the Meeker Co. Mounted Patrol. Her hobbies included horseback riding, sorting cattle, camping and boating. Paula especially enjoyed spending time at the cabin near Maple Lake.
Paula is survived by her husband Jeff Schlangen of Watkins; children, Casey (Tyler) Wurm of Maple Lake, and Cody Schlangen of Litchfield; parents Ambrose (Jan) Borowicz of Litchfield, and Joanne Decker of Litchfield; grandmother Delphine Safranski of Warren; brothers and sisters, Jodie (David) Lecher of Litchfield, Patrick (Steve Froeschl) Borowicz of Ft. Meyers, Florida, Philip (Tammy) Borowicz of Litchfield, Janna Borowicz of Ft. Meyers, Florida, Jeremy (Shanna) Borowicz of Litchfield, and Kristin Borowicz of Litchfield
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Safranski, Frank and Belvina Borowicz.