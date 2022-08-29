Aug. 19, 2022
Pauline Florence Truelson, 98, of Atwater, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 at Meeker Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 54384 U.S. Highway 12 in Grove City, with the Rev. Megan Preston officiating. The family will begin greeting guests an hour before service starts. Interment will be at a later date in Iowa.
Pauline was born Aug. 1, 1924, the daughter of Bert and Marie Smith. She was baptized and confirmed in Mallard, Iowa. She graduated from Havelock, Iowa in 1941.
Pauline was married to Henry Truelson on Feb. 9, 1942. Together, they built their home and family in Iowa until they moved to Minnesota in 1962. With this love, they had four sons and one daughter along with ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren.
Pauline moved to Pocahontas, Iowa after the death of her husband. She was active in her church and was a part of the Garden Club and Women's Auxiliary in Pocahontas. She also loved playing cards and bingo. Her favorite times was when she was with her family and friends.
Pauline is survived by her children, Harlan (Diane) Truelson of Rochester, Phyllis Dilley of Atwater, Harold (Autumn) Truelson, Gillette Grove of Iowa, Michael Truelson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Julie, Jeff, Brian, Brad, Renae, Rick, Eliot, Megan, Trent; and brother, Richard Smith, nineteen great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marie; her husband, Henry Truelson; her son, Jerry; grandson, Darren; great-granddaughter Jill; and brothers Harold, Ralph, Roland, and Art.
“Forever in our hearts and Blessed be her memory"
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com