Feb. 6, 2020
Pearl Dorothy Elizabeth (Maikkula) Haapajoki, 89, passed away Feb. 6, at her home in Bagley, Minnesota. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church in Bagley with the Rev. Mark Olson officiating.
Pearl was born in her Kingston home Feb. 23, 1922, daughter of Abraham and Laura (Erickson) Maikkula. She was baptized and confirmed in Kingston Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church. Pearl attended Kingston school until she went to high school in Litchfield. After graduation, Pearl attended teachers training. She taught school for one year and learned that teaching was not for her. Pearl then lived and worked in Minneapolis and Chicago. The Great Depression taught her lessons that she carried throughout her lifetime.
She married her beloved husband, Reino Haapajoki, when he returned to Kingston after servicing in the United Stated Navy during WWII. Pearl and Reino owned and operated the Kingston Hardware Store and Reino worked with the Patz Company. When they retired, they loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. They bought a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and spent several winters there until Reino passed away in October 1991. For several years, Pearl traveled annually on a “Girls Trip” with her daughter Lyn, daughter-in-law Roz, two granddaughters, Andrea and Amber and one year with her great-granddaughter Reina.
When her health started to decline, Pearl moved to Bagley in 2003, to live with Lyn and Jim. Pearl enjoyed baking and cooking and made lunch every day for her grandson Aaron, as well as Jim and Lyn.
Pearl loved flower gardening and her Christmas cactus plants. She loved to visit with friends, especially the “Sunday Afternoon Girls”, the “Red Hats” friends and the crew from the Yellow Brick Store. They were all special to her. Her brownies were always in demand by her family and friends. Pearl never missed Wheel of Fortune and was an expert puzzle solver. Saturday nights with Lawrence Welk was a must.
Survivors include her daughter Lyn Schroeder; daughter-in-law Rosalind (Frank); grandchildren, Eryk (Richelle), Wade (Jessica), Amber (Travis), Andrea (Jeremy) and Aaron (Jill); great-grandchildren, Aiden, Reina, Brynn, Haken, Harper, Hayley, Alex, Courtney, Brandon and Ashlyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Reino; son Jon; great-grandson Jake; son-in-law Jim; and seven siblings.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.