Feb. 9, 2020
Pearl Lucille (Just) Jerabek-Branden, 91, daughter of Albert and Lydia Just, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake. A private memorial service for Pearl Branden will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. A public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25th at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 26th at the funeral home. Social distancing will be required.
Pearl was born Dec. 1, 1928 in Bismarck Township, Winthrop. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Pearl received her education at Districts 76 and 50. She worked at Green’s Café in Stewart and Al’s Café and Rosenberg Produce in Glencoe.
Pearl and Harry Jerabek were married in 1950. In 1952, they moved into Silver Lake and opened Jerabek’s Produce, becoming active and involved members of the Silver Lake Community. They purchased the land occupied by the “saw mill” and constructed a campground including building a swimming pool that was open to the public. The campground and pool served the community for many years. Part of the land was converted to an enclosed area where they raised European White Tail Deer. The family run pool and campground closed in 1978. Harry passed away in 1979. Pearl continued to operate the produce business until 1992.
After closing the campground, the use of the land was changed and Pearl, along with her then husband, Al Branden, who she married in 1981, built Lakeside Manor in 1984, providing housing to many in the community. While the manor continues to operate, Pearl retired from the business in 2016, selling it to Dale and Doris Jerabek. Al passed away in the same year.
Pearl was a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church. She was the first woman to serve as a church elder and was also Clerk of Session, an officer of the Presbyterian women, Deacon, Mariner and choir member. Pearl also enjoyed the Red Hats.
Pearl was instrumental in getting the swimming pool relocated and built in its current location along Highway 7. She also stepped up and began managing the ongoing operations of the senior dining site. She enjoyed serving the meals and visiting with friends for over ten years.
Pearl enjoyed going to their cabin at Pillager, and listening and dancing to old time music. She was an outstanding caregiver to family or friends that needed extra help. Saying she like to keep busy is an understatement!
Pearl is survived by her daughter Sandra (Rick) Jerabek; daughter-in-law Doris Jerabek; and foster daughter Sandra Bonniwell; grandchildren, Kim Jerabek (friend Todd), Jesse (Alissa) Jerabek, Erika Gonzalez and Shelby (Robert) Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jerika Ziermann, Aubrianna, Ethan and Jaxon Jerabek. She is also survived by her brother Art (LaVerna) Just; step-daughter Gerianne (Paul) VanDenBoom; step sister-in-law Betty Wangensteen; step grandchildren and great-step grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Harriet Otto and Clardell Jerabek; many special nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; son Dale Jerabek; and husbands, Harry Jerabek and Al Branden; sisters, Bernette Rettmann, and Marion Just; sister-in-law Margaret Jerabek; brothers-in-law, Adrian Jerabek, Milton Jerabek, Donald Otto and Alvin Rettmann; great-grandbaby Corbin Jerabek; stepsons, Michael and Joe Branden; foster daughter Randea Pavlish.
On a personal note, if anyone would like to share a story or memory about Pearl, it would be so appreciated. If you would write it down and send it to Sandy Jerabek, 412 Cleveland Street SW, Silver Lake, MN 55381. It would mean a great deal to us. Thank you. May God Bless You Real Good.
Arrangements for Pearl Branden are by Maresh Funeral Home, Silver Lake. Online condolences can be made at mareshfuneralhome.com.