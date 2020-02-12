Feb. 9, 2020
Pearl Lucille Just-Jerabek-Branden, 91, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, in Silver Lake. A memorial service will be held later this spring.
She was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Bismark Township, Winthrop, Minnesota, daughter of Albert and Lydia Just. Pearl was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Pearl received her education at District 76 and 50. She worked at Green's Cafe in Stewart, AI's Cafe and Rosenberg Produce in Glencoe.
Pearl and Harry Jerabek were married in 1950. They opened Jerabek's Produce in 1952. They purchased the Bren saw mill land in 1963. Pearl and Harry developed and opened Lakeside Campgrounds, including an in-ground swimming pool for the campers and people in the Silver Lake area. The family run campground closed in 1978. Harry passed away in 1979. Pearl continued to operate Jerabek’s Produce until 1992.
Pearl and AI Branden married in 1981. They built Lakeside Manor Apartments in 1984. They sold the apartments to Dale and Doris Jerabek in April of 2016. AI passed away the same year.
Pearl was a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church. She was the first woman to serve as a church elder. Pearl was also clerk of session, officer of Presbyterian Woman, deacon, mariner and choir member. Pearl was site manager for the senior dining site in Silver Lake for 10 years.
Pearl enjoyed going to the cabin in Pillager. She also enjoyed old time dances and listening to old time music. Pearl was an outstanding caregiver to her friends and family that needed extra help. Pearl enjoyed visiting with relatives and friends. Saying Pearl liked to keep busy was an understatement.
Survived by her daughter Sandra Jerabek (Rick); daughter-in-law Doris Jerabek; foster daughter Sandra Bonniwell; grandchildren, Kim Ziermann (Todd), Jesse Jerabek (Alissa), Erika and Shelby Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jerika Ziermann, Aubrianna, Ethan and Jaxon Jerabek; brother Art Just (Luverna); stepdaughter Gerianne VanDenBoom (Paul); stepgrand and great-grandchildren; stepsister-in-law Betty Wangensteen; many special nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Harriet Otto and Clardell Jerabek.
Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lydia Just; son Dale Jerabek; husbands, Harry Jerabek and AI Branden; sisters, Bernette Rettmann and Marion Just; sister-in-law Margaret Jerabek; brothers-in-law, Adrian Jerabek, Milton Jerabek, Donny Otto and Alvin Rettmann; great-grandbaby Corbin Jerabek; stepsons, Michael and Joe Branden; and foster daughter Randea Pavlish.
