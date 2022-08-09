Aug. 7, 2022
Pearl Lou Schimmel, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away in her home on Aug. 7, 2022 after her final battle with cancer. Pearl’s last days were spent surrounded by family and friends whose lives she had touched in her memorable life.
Pearl was born on Oct. 11, 1939 to Paul and Sarah Decker on a small farm in Morton. As a child Pearl grew up in a home with eight siblings. At a young age, Pearl loved caring for her younger siblings, reading, dancing and singing atop a tree stump at home.
Pearl was united in marriage to the love of her life, Eugene Edward Schimmel, on June 14, 1958 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waseca. Their marriage was blessed with six children; Machelle, Kathleen, Denise, Heidi, Stephen and Joshua. Pearl and Eugene had resided in Janesville, Waseca and St. Paul, later putting down roots to raise their family in Hutchinson. It was there they shared 64 years of marriage together.
Pearl was a woman that had a tremendous love for the Lord and Savior and willingly shared that love with all that she came in contact with. Even in her last days at the Mayo clinic, she brought each nurse or doctor in her room to personally introduce them to her Jesus.
Through the course of Pearl’s life, she and Eugene opened their home to many that were in need of shelter and care, including 53 foster children, numerous daycare families, live-in elderly ladies, Teens for Christ, family and even a squirrel, she does not recommend the squirrel. There was always room for one more at her table and would do all she could be make you feel at home.
When Pearl wasn’t busy caring for the needs of others you would find her reading her Bible and devotional books or in the kitchen mixing up cookies, baking her mom’s famous banana bread, or preparing a meal. Pearl’s favorite pastime was always spending it with her family and sharing a joke or two, teaching the children some of her funny songs or telling us some of her favorite stories. Pearl’s humor and smile were like no other and they will be greatly missed.
Preceding Pearl in death were her parents, Paul and Sarah Decker; and siblings, Orville Decker, Chuck Decker; and grandson Zachariah Wessman.
Remembering Pearl will be her husband Eugene; children Machelle Wessman of Hutchinson, Kathleen (Wally) Wiese of Hewitt, Denise (Chad) Smolik of Fort Worth, Texas, Heidi Thode of Justin, Texas, Stephen (Mindy) Schimmel of Hutchinson, Joshua (Kerry) Schimmel of Cokato; 16 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Carol Pregler, Gene Decker, Judy Battig, Linda Wetzel and Charlotte Berry; along with numerous other family, friends and neighbors.