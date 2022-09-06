Sept. 3, 2022
Peggy Lounsbury passed away peacefully at her and Gayle’s home on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with her daughter by her side. Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Lamson Evangelical Free Church located at 22246 CSAH 4 in Dassel. The Rev. Bjorn Bakke will be officiating.
Peggy Ann (Hoffmann) Lounsbury was born on June 21, 1950, in Clements, to Arthur and Adeline (Forster) Hoffmann. Peggy spent her childhood growing up in various places such as the family farm in Clements, the family resort on Lake Miltona, and in Glencoe. Although Peggy worked at 3M in Hutchinson for a short amount of time, her true calling was the various cleaning jobs that she held (heaven forbid anyone use a washcloth more than once) for McLeod County Social Services, The Oaks Assisted Living, and INH Properties.
Peggy was fortunate enough to find not one but two loves of her life. The first was her late husband, Rocky. Peggy and Rocky spent almost two decades together when he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in 2018. In 2019, Peggy had an accident while dancing (no, she did not break a leg but instead she broke a hip). For part of her recovery, she went to the nursing home in Dassel and, for any of you wondering, that is a place where true love is found. It was there that she met Mr. Gayle Mattson. They were together only three short years but, during that time, he showed her things that she had never seen, taken her places that she had never been, and loved her unconditionally. It was like a teenage romance all over again; they took off on a cross country road trip for about five months and never turned back. Gayle helped to reintroduce Peggy to a relationship with God and it is believed that they were the best thing that could have happened for each other after both being recently widowed.
In March of 2022, Peggy was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. She did not let that diagnosis hold her down. She went in fully swinging and held every belief that she was going to beat it. In July, Peggy came home on at-home hospice care, and it was believed that she would not make it more than a couple of days. She made it well over a month. As her oldest grandson said, “She went all Mike Tyson on that cancer.”
For those who knew Peggy, you know that she had a love like no other for her children and especially her grandchildren. She believed in where she was going, but did not want to leave her grandkids to live a life without her.
Peggy is survived by her significant other Gayle Mattson of Dassel; his children, Spencer (Michael) Mattson and Leslie Erickson; her children, Chad Moehring (Bess Clifford) of St. Cloud, Laura (Dan) Dooley of Hutchinson; and their children Logan Dooley, Braeden Dooley, and Calin Dooley, Adam (Ashley) Tabberson of Cokato and their children, Everly and Colby; her sisters, Sandy (Eddie Gould) Olson of Glencoe, Marilyn (Vern) Showalter of Hutchinson; her brother Steve Hoffmann of Glencoe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Rocky Lounsbury; her father Arthur Hoffmann; her mother and stepfather Adeline and Bill Harpel; and her brother Joey Hoffmann.
Services provided by Swanson Peterson Funeral Home and cremation services of Cokato. www.swansonpeterson.com 320-286-2534