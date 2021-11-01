Oct. 29, 2021
Peter Bradley Ackerman, 42, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday. A memorial visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Kasson, (801 Seventh St. SE, Kasson, MN 55944) with a prayer service at 8 p.m. A memorial Mass will take place at The Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield, in the coming weeks. Further service details for the memorial Mass will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.
Brad was born Aug. 5, 1979, to Peter J. and Ruth (Snegosky) Ackerman. He attended Litchfield High School where he excelled at wrestling. He earned a scholarship and went on to wrestle at Moorhead State University.
Upon his graduation in 2002, he went to work for Cold Spring Granite. In 2003 he and Mariah Parker were married and started a life together. On April 24, 2005, their son Logan Peter Ackerman was born. They moved to Kasson, and Brad started working for Foldcraft where he was a corporate operations manager. Mariah, the love of his life, passed away in 2011.
Brad was a hard-working leader of people, devoted father, a dedicated son and a trusted friend. Peter Bradley "Brad" loved to spend time with his son, family, and friends. Together he and Logan would spend time hunting, chopping wood, and hanging out with his uncles and cousins at the hunting cabin. They also enjoyed taking trips and finding new trails on their ATVs. Watching sports and hanging with their neighbors in his garage was a weekly event.
He is survived by his son, Logan; his mother and father, Ruth and Pete Ackerman; sister Jill (Rick) Calhoon; nephews, Casey and Cal Calhoon; niece Ava Calhoon; grandmother Laura May Ackerman; father and mother-in-law Dave and Janet Parker; brother-in-law Kevin Parker; sister-in-law Kelly Parker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mariah Ackerman; grandparents, Peter and Mary Ackerman, and Al and Adeline Snegosky.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 Seventh St. SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507) 634-6510. Blessed be his memory.