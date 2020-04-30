April 23, 2020
Peter C. Redmann Jr., 81, of Belle Plaine, formerly of the Brownton/Stewart area, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. A private family graveside service will be at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Brownton. The Rev. Angela Denker is officiating. Violinist will be JoEllen Kimball performing “Nearer, My God, to Thee,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers are Wade Mesenbring, Arvid Redmann, Ryan Redmann and Andy Redmann.
Peter Charles Redmann Jr. was born May 12, 1938, in his home in Brownton. He was the son of Peter and Ella (Gerdes) Redmann. Peter was baptized as an infant at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He attended a township country school at Brownton.
He was active in the Army Reserves where he traveled to places such as Ohio, New Jersey and New York. He then returned to farm at Stewart until he retired.
On Aug. 28, 1965, Peter was united in marriage to Mary Mielke at St. Mark's Church in New Germany. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Douglas and Dana.
Peter was a hard working farmer and enjoyed gardening. When he was young, he used to walk from the home farm to Stewart Lake and go fishing with his reed pole over his shoulder. When older, he would go fishing with his dad and children. In his final years, Peter resided at The Golden Living Estates in St. Louis Park then moved to The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine in July 2019, where he enjoyed the food, the people, painting and winning bingo. He loved seeing his two granddaughters. They were very special to him.
Blessed be his memory.
Peter is survived by his children, Douglas Redmann and Dana Mesenbring (Redmann) and her husband Wade; granddaughters, Madison Mesenbring and Cami Mesenbring; siblings, Luella Sondergaard, Leona Ahlbrecht, LaVonne Kuntz and her husband Lyle, Myron Redmann and his wife Kathy, Lizbeth Altman, Gary Redmann and his wife Mary, Linda Klitzke, and Arvid Redmann and his wife Kathy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Ella Redmann; and brothers, Darrel Redmann and Kevin Redmann.
