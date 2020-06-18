June 15, 2020
Peter “Pete” Wimmer, 89, of Dubois, Wyoming, passed away at his home on June 15. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the fall due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Peter Richard Wimmer was born on May 2, 1931, in Darwin, to Leo Otto and Ludvina Margaret (Weber) Wimmer. Pete was baptized into the Catholic faith. He grew up in Darwin and went to a one-room schoolhouse.
Pete served his county with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enlisted on Sept. 22, 1953, and was honorably discharged as a Private 1st Class on Sept. 24, 1955. He was a cook in the officer’s mess hall. He attended then and graduated from Mollers Barber School in Minneapolis.
He belonged to the American Legion, Veteran of Foreign Wars, Lions, and the Rod and Gun Club in Darwin.
He married Marjorie Ann Gilbert and had a son, Richard. He then later married Darlene R. Reynolds on Oct. 13, 1976, at Togwotee Mountain Lodge and became the best dad ever to her daughter, LouAnne.
Pete was the Upper Wind River Barber Supreme of Dubois (according to Matthew Fox). He loved living in Dubois, hunting, fishing and having a few beers. His family said he was the best cook ever. All kids and dogs were drawn to him and he enjoyed being around them also. Family was very important to him and he loved his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene Wimmer of Dubois, Wyoming; son Richard J. Wimmer of Minneapolis; daughter LouAnne (Tom) Smith of Egan, South Dakota; two granddaughters, Lisa and Carrie, nine great-grandchildren; brothers, William, Leonard and Thomas; sister Margaret; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ludvina; sisters and brothers, Vernon, Lorraine, Theresa, Victor, Charles, Marion and Francis.
