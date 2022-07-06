June 5, 2022
Philip Edward Blazinski passed away peacefully, surrounded by love Sunday, June 5, 2022, after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was a few days shy of his 62nd birthday. A graveside service will be held at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Silver Lake at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. A luncheon and Celebration of Life will follow at Holy Family Church.
Philip was born June 23, 1960 to Judy and Clem Blazinski. He grew up in a large family, born 4th of 13 siblings. At a young age he developed a bold and adventurous attitude toward life. He loved music, meeting new people and riding motorcycles. As a young teen he left home and set out to experience the world while traveling the open road.
Philip had countless stories of adventure. He spent time up north near the Canadian Border, in the panhandle of Florida, atop mountains in Arizona and everywhere in between. His travels brought him around the US, but he always made his way back home to his family. His family eventually grew to include his then wife Lisa and their three daughters; Candice, Rachel and Kara.
Philip enjoyed working construction during these years. He liked the physical challenge each job provided, as well as witnessing the process of nothing turn into something. In 2000, Philip went back to school and received his GED while employed at Sears in Flagstaff, Arizona. He also had a keen eye for unique finds and collectibles.
Most of all, Philip loved spending time with family and friends. He was always willing to help someone in need. Philip will be remembered by those he loved for his generosity and kind heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Judy; brothers, Michael, Mark, Jeff and Jeremy.
Philip is survived by his children, Candice, Rachel and Kara; siblings, Greg, Linda, Laurie, Leone, James, Brian, Bradley and Christopher; and the mother of his children Lisa (Ross).
Memorials can be mailed to The Philip Blazinski Family, c/o Maresh Funeral Home, PO Box 511, Silver Lake, MN 55381.
Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be made at www.mareshfuneralhome.com